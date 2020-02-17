Global  

Women's T20 World Cup highlights: England beaten by South Africa in thrilling finish

BBC Sport Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
England suffer a tense six-wicket defeat against South Africa as their Women's T20 World Cup campaign began with a narrow loss in Perth.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa 00:59

 England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

