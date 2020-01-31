BBC Sport pundit raves about Bruno Fernandes during 3-0 win over Watford

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rob Green singled out Bruno Fernandes for special praise following his excellent performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. The 25-year-old got on the score-sheet by netting the opening goal for the Red Devils just before half-time when he converted his penalty after having been brought down by […]



