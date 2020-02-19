Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Porto v Leverkusen facts

Porto v Leverkusen facts

UEFA Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Leverkusen's tie with Porto hangs in the balance as the German club travel to Portugal defending a 2-1 lead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Conferência imprensa Sérgio Conceição - Pós Leverkusen x FC Porto

Conferência imprensa Sérgio Conceição - Pós Leverkusen x FC Porto 05:33

 Conferência imprensa Sérgio Conceição - Pós Leverkusen x FC Porto

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moussa Marega wants to leave recent racism incident behind - Porto coach [Video]Moussa Marega wants to leave recent racism incident behind - Porto coach

Sergio Conceicao says striker Moussa Marega wants to move on after being the subject of racial abuse.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published

Bayer Leverkusen strongly condemns racism ahead of Porto match [Video]Bayer Leverkusen strongly condemns racism ahead of Porto match

Nadiem Amiri and Peter Bosz condemn the racial abuse of Porto striker Moussa Marega.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:54Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.