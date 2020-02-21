UPDATE 3-India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Global  

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of 1st test between New Zealand and India on Saturday at Wellington, New Zealand India trail New Zealand by 39 runs with 6 wickets remaining India 1st innings Prithvi Shaw b Tim Southee 16 Mayank Agarwal c Kyle Jamieson b Trent Boult 34 Cheteshwar Pujara c BJ Watling b Kyle Jamieson 11 Virat Kohli c Ross Taylor b Kyle Jamieson 2 Ajinkya Rahane c
 Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second innings before Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience to help India reach 144 for four...

