Rugby: England win bruising Six Nations encounter over Ireland

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Rugby: England win bruising Six Nations encounter over IrelandEngland have made the most of a fast start to beat Ireland in a bruising Six Nations encounter in Twickenham this morning.Eddie Jones' side led 17-0 at halftime before closing out a 24-12 victory to get their Six Nations campaign...
News video: Hunter praises defensive effort

Hunter praises defensive effort 01:47

 England captain Sarah Hunter gives her reaction after beating Ireland 27-0 in the 2020 Women's Six Nations.

Jones: We could've declared at half-time [Video]Jones: We could've declared at half-time

England head coach Eddie Jones says the half-time score in the Six Nations clash against Ireland was like a cricket game and his team were so far ahead they could have declared.

Wayne Pivac: there were lots of big moments [Video]Wayne Pivac: there were lots of big moments

Wales post-match press conference with head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones after 27-23 Guinness Six Nations defeat to France in Cardiff.

Sport24.co.za | Farrell v Farrell as England try to deny Ireland a Grand Slam

Owen Farrell will attempt to end the Grand Slam hopes of father Andy when England face Ireland in the Six Nations.
Farrells face off in father-vs.-son clash in Six Nations

Ireland rugby coach Andy Farrell was walking along a line of team captains at the Six Nations tournament launch in January, shaking hands with each of them, when...
