Ice hockey: Emergency backup NHL goalie Dave Ayres pulled from stand saves the day for Carolina Hurricanes
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () David Ayres was sitting in the stands with his wife at Scotiabank Arena when Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer went down with an injury.The on-call emergency netminder in Toronto, Ayers left his seat and got half-dressed into...
After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies -- steps in between the pipes as the emergency backup goaltender
TORONTO (AP) — Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina's two injured netminders in the Hurricanes' 6-3 victory over the...