Ice hockey: Emergency backup NHL goalie Dave Ayres pulled from stand saves the day for Carolina Hurricanes

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Ice hockey: Emergency backup NHL goalie Dave Ayres pulled from stand saves the day for Carolina HurricanesDavid Ayres was sitting in the stands with his wife at Scotiabank Arena when Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer went down with an injury.The on-call emergency netminder in Toronto, Ayers left his seat and got half-dressed into...
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto 01:31

 After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies -- steps in between the pipes as the emergency backup goaltender

Carolina beats Toronto 6-3 with help of emergency goaltender

TORONTO (AP) — Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina’s two injured netminders in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 victory over the...
Emergency backup goalie David Ayres steals show in Canes' win over Leafs

Emergency backup goalie David Ayers earned his first career NHL win in relief and Warren Foegele scored twice as Carolina picked up an improbable 6-3 victory...
