Owen Farrell takes family bragging rights as England stroll to 24-12 Ireland win

Daily Star Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Owen Farrell takes family bragging rights as England stroll to 24-12 Ireland winOwen Farrell helped ruin the Grand Slam hopes of dad Andy as England crushed Ireland at Twickenham
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: England potential excites Farrell

England potential excites Farrell 00:52

 Owen Farrell says England have plenty "left in us" despite brushing Ireland aside at Twickenham and insists going up against his dad Andy has no impact on his preparation.

Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us [Video]Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks about the team's 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales [Video]Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Recent related news from verified sources

Six Nations 2020: The Farrell family are unique - Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones says the Farrell family are "unique" as captain Owen prepares to lead England out for Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland -...
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

Sport24.co.za | Farrell v Farrell as England try to deny Ireland a Grand Slam

Owen Farrell will attempt to end the Grand Slam hopes of father Andy when England face Ireland in the Six Nations.
News24


