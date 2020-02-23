Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help Arsenal overcome Everton with a thrilling 3-2 victory after a frantic first half The post Arsenal survive late scare after Aubameyang inspires victory over Everton appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related news from verified sources Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah score as Arsenal beat Everton at Emirates Arsenal extended their unbeaten Premier League run to seven games as they beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s side bounced back after the early...

talkSPORT 29 minutes ago



Gary Neville compares Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Thierry Henry after goal against Everton Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his 18th goal of the season during Arsenal's clash with Everton at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon and Gary Neville was...

Football.london 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this TEAMtalk ⚽️ REPORT ⚽️ Read how Arsenal overcame Everton in a five-goal thriller... https://t.co/K6AV4j6dzi 17 minutes ago