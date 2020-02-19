Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

FOX Sports Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crashRyan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck [Video]Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck

Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck The NASCAR driver is speaking with family and doctors one day after his fiery crash. Newman was hospitalized after his car flipped several..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details, and there’s no...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caESPNFOX SportsReutersBBC NewsThe Age

Ryan Newman's fiery Daytona crash raises new questions about Nascar's safety

There are new questions this morning about safety in Nascar, after a fiery crash on the final lap at Daytona sent driver Ryan Newman tumbling through the air....
CBS News Also reported by •BBC NewsAutosportThe Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.