Liverpool predicted XI: We predict Liverpool's starting XI to face West Ham United in Monday night's Premier League clash
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Liverpool are closing in on their first ever Premier League title and their first top flight league championship since 1990. Coming off the back of a dissappointing result, losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League mid-week, the Reds face a struggling West Ham United on Sunday. Going into the game the Reds have […]
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich
The post Klopp warns Norwich about Liverpool star transformed... Team Talk Also reported by •Lichfield Mercury