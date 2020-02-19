Global  

Ryan Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital on Wednesday, two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck [Video]Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck

Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck The NASCAR driver is speaking with family and doctors one day after his fiery crash. Newman was hospitalized after his car flipped several..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Ryan Newman reveals he suffered a head injury during fiery crash at Daytona 500

Details are still scarce but Newman revealed he's still being treated for a head injury
CBS Sports

Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details, and there’s no...
Seattle Times

