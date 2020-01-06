Global  

Hurricanes roll out carpet for David Ayres with home game invite

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The Carolina Hurricanes aren't done with David Ayers just yet. On Sunday, the Hurricanes announced that Ayers will be present for their home game Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs 02:10

 After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

Tampa Bay Lightning beat Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for seventh straight win [Video]Tampa Bay Lightning beat Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for seventh straight win

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Tampa Bay beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their seventh straight victory. The Lightning, who played a 5 p.m...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:08Published


Zamboni driver gets his own Hurricanes' shirt

David Ayres had never played in a National Hockey League game until Saturday, but the Carolina Hurricanes are now selling shirts to honor the Zamboni driver...
Reuters Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.com

Game Wrap: Hurricanes drop Maple Leafs with help of emergency backup David Ayres

42-year-old emergency backup goalie David Ayres made 8 saves on 10 shots to help the Carolina Hurricanes double up the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3.
CBC.ca


