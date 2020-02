MCC RT @ZodFor: This article is a year old. One year later, Dougie gives insurance companies the green light to raise rates. Well I guess you t… 3 minutes ago Michele Platten RT @TheDemCoalition: For the third consecutive year, the U.S. has declined in terms of trustworthiness. Global respondents to the Best Coun… 4 minutes ago Matt Scar @Daily_Express Best news I've heard this year so far. 6 minutes ago ~Rheana Alysha~ RT @NHLJets: "This is the best time of year to play hockey." -Eakin Eakin eager to help #NHLJets in playoff race. READ: https://t.co/9zOA… 13 minutes ago Winnipeg Jets "This is the best time of year to play hockey." -Eakin Eakin eager to help #NHLJets in playoff race. READ: https://t.co/9zOATikSJc 20 minutes ago rochejagu @SkyNews Best news I heard this year!! https://t.co/QJRaCJGTWC 21 minutes ago