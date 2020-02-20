Global  

Six Nations 2020: England produce dominant display to end Ireland’s Grand Slam hopes and reignite title hopes

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
England stormed to a crushing 24-12 victory over Ireland at Twickenham, reigniting their own hopes of landing the Six Nations title. There were shades of the knockout phase romps against Australia and New Zealand as Eddie Jones’ men ended the Irish Grand Slam march in destructive fashion, leaving France as the Guinness Six Nations’ only […]
News video: Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us

Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us 00:49

 Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks about the team's 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final materialised into a crushing 24-12 victory over Ireland at Twickenham. There were shades of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales [Video]Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Jones: We could've declared at half-time [Video]Jones: We could've declared at half-time

England head coach Eddie Jones says the half-time score in the Six Nations clash against Ireland was like a cricket game and his team were so far ahead they could have declared.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Six Nations: England will fancy chances of ending Ireland's Grand Slam hopes

BBC Sport NI rugby pundit Stephen Ferris says England will fancy their chances of ending Ireland's Grand Slam hopes on Sunday.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Wales OnlineNews24New Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph

Sport24.co.za | 3 things from England v Ireland Six Nations match

England ended Ireland's hopes of the Grand Slam and the Triple Crown with an emphatic victory in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham.
News24 Also reported by •BBC SportNew Zealand HeraldThe Age

