Homan dispatches Jones to setup Scotties finals showdown with Einarson Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the final of the Canadian women's curling championship with an 8-3 semifinal win over the Jennifer Jones wild-card team Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CBC Ottawa Homan dispatches Jones to setup Scotties finals showdown with Einarson https://t.co/mBgwgAcjUI #ottnews #ottawa https://t.co/LYJZZInl5p 2 minutes ago