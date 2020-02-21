Global  

'We could have declared at half-time', says Jones after England cruise to win

BBC Sport Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Head coach Eddie Jones says England could have "declared at half-time" when 17-0 in front in the Six Nations against Ireland.
News video: Jones: We could've declared at half-time

Jones: We could've declared at half-time 01:10

 England head coach Eddie Jones says the half-time score in the Six Nations clash against Ireland was like a cricket game and his team were so far ahead they could have declared.

Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales [Video]Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last..

Jones '100% happy' in England job [Video]Jones '100% happy' in England job

Eddie Jones says he is 'happy' in his role as England head coach and says his team thrive on pressure matches like this weekend's clash with Ireland

Six Nations 2020: England could've declared at half-time, says Eddie Jones

Head coach Eddie Jones says England could have "declared at half-time" when 17-0 in front in the Six Nations against Ireland.
BBC News

'Sorry, sorry, sorry': England coach Eddie Jones apologises for 'declare at half-time' comment after win over Ireland

'Sorry, sorry, sorry': England coach Eddie Jones apologises for 'declare at half-time' comment after win over IrelandEngland head coach Eddie Jones has offered an apology to Ireland for claiming his team could have "declared" at half-time in Sunday's 24-12 Six Nations victory...
Belfast Telegraph

