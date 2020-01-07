Connor McDavid set to return to Oilers lineup Sunday night against Kings

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings.



Recent related videos from verified sources Connor McDavid's dazzling goal Connor McDavid blazes past a defender, then makes a move to his forehand and goes top shelf to double the Oilers' lead in the 1st Credit: NHL Duration: 00:54Published on February 7, 2020 Connor McDavid torches Morgan Rielly for goal-of-the-year candidate Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid blows by Morgan Rielly and puts the puck past Michael Hutchinson to give Edmonton the 6-3 lead over the Maple Leafs. The goal was McDavid's first career goal in.. Credit: NHL Duration: 00:58Published on January 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources McDavid's multi-point game in return lifts Oilers past Kings Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad injury and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings on...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



McDavid shines in return from injury, Oilers hold off Kings LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad injury and the Edmonton Oilers beat the...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



