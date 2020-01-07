Global  

Connor McDavid set to return to Oilers lineup Sunday night against Kings

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings.
McDavid's multi-point game in return lifts Oilers past Kings

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad injury and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings on...
CBC.ca

McDavid shines in return from injury, Oilers hold off Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad injury and the Edmonton Oilers beat the...
Seattle Times

