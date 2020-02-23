Global  

WATCH: St. Louis BattleHawks, Joe Powell returns XFL's first kickoff for a touchdown

CBS Sports Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The BattleHawks introduced a little trickery and misdirection into their special teams touchdown
