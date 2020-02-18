Global  

Six days removed from his Daytona 500 crash, Ryan Newman is itching to get back on the track

FOX Sports Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Six days removed from his Daytona 500 crash, Ryan Newman is itching to get back on the trackRyan Newman is ready to get back to racing after suffering serious injuries on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.
Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck [Video]Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck

Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck The NASCAR driver is speaking with family and doctors one day after his fiery crash. Newman was hospitalized after his car flipped several..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crash

Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crashRyan Newman was involved in a ghastly crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that hospitalized him with non-life-threatening injuries
Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lap

Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lapIn a green-white flag-checker overtime battle, Ryan Newman was sent into the wall as he tried to hold off Ryan Blaney, allowing Denny Hamlin to secure his second...
