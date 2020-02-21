Global  

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 1st Test between India and New Zealand
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News 02:33

 Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second innings before Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience to help India reach 144 for four...

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3 [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3

India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut [Video]India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published


1st Test Live: Rahane, Vihari fall early on Day 4

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball by ball commentary of 1st Test match between India and New Zealand on Times of India
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

Cricket: Black Caps bowlers shine - with bat and ball - to hold dominant position in first test against India

Cricket: Black Caps bowlers shine - with bat and ball - to hold dominant position in first test against IndiaFirst they salvaged their own batting innings, then they crippled India's - New Zealand have their bowlers to thank for putting them on the verge of their 100th...
New Zealand Herald

indiatvnews

India TV #INDvsNZ 1st Test Day 4 OUT! Southee dismisses Ashwin on 5. India are 165, 162/7 (72.3) against New Zealand (348)… https://t.co/v8KQIWQIYL 6 seconds ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #INDvNZ | GONE! Southee traps Ashwin LBW with a slow one. IND 162/7 Follow live updates: https://t.co/NRxZDFV2sN 26 seconds ago

Sports_NDTV

NDTV Sports RT @CricketNDTV: WICKET! Southee strikes again and Ashwin has been sent packing for 4 | IND 162/7, trail by 21 runs #INDvNZ #NZvIND #NZvsI… 47 seconds ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV WICKET! Southee strikes again and Ashwin has been sent packing for 4 | IND 162/7, trail by 21 runs #INDvNZ #NZvIND… https://t.co/wlDIY7XoRK 1 minute ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Rishabh Pant hits two boundaries in Tim Southee's over and now India trail by 22 runs. IND 161/6. #NZvIND LIVE: https://t.co/pi1bM3Ud4V 7 minutes ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV FOUR! Up and over from Pant and that's the second boundary of the over | IND 161/6 #INDvNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND… https://t.co/l4Xk4Z8zXu 8 minutes ago

INDIANBLOGGER10

INDIAN BLOGGER India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score Updates: India resume second innings against New Zealand on Day 4 | Cricke… https://t.co/IRJJDVe37s 9 minutes ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV FOUR! Short ball from Southee and Pant pulls it to the mid-wicket boundary | IND 157/6 #INDvNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND… https://t.co/MqngdSVPLt 10 minutes ago

