Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Canadiens deal Kovalchuk to Capitals

Canadiens deal Kovalchuk to Capitals

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Ilya Kovalchuk to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights 02:40

 Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens, 02/20/2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals, 01/27/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT

Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OTThe Washington Capitals lost 4-3 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens despite Alex Ovechkin scoring his 699th career goal
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Canadiens recover in overtime to down Capitals, snap 5-game losing skid

Alex Ovechkin scored his 699th career goal, closing in on another milestone, but the Washington Capitals dropped their third in a row, losing to the Montreal...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.