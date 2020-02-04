Global  

Tommy Johnson Jr. tops Funny Car field at Arizona Nationals

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Johnson Jr. raced to his 18th Funny Car victory Sunday at the NHRA Arizona Nationals. Johnson beat Don Schumacher Racing teammate Jack Beckman in the final with a 3.883-second pass at 326.40 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Johnson edged Paul Lee, Bob Tasca lll and Ron Capps to […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Tommy Johnson Jr. raced to his 18th Funny Car victory Sunday at the NHRA Arizona Nationals
FOX Sports

Matt Hagan leads Funny Car qualifying at Arizona Nationals

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. The Don Schumacher...
Seattle Times

