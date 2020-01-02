Blues to visit Wild in 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field



Recent related videos from verified sources Wild, Twins Announce Plans For NHL Winter Classic In 2021 The Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Twins on Thursday shared plans for the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, Kate Raddatz reports (2:12). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 2, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:12Published on January 3, 2020 The Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Is Coming To Minnesota Kate Raddatz reports on what the event will look like in Target Field (2:02). WCCO 4 News At Noon - January 2, 2019 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:02Published on January 2, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this