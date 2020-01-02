Global  

Blues to visit Wild in 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field

FOX Sports Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Blues to visit Wild in 2021 Winter Classic at Target FieldThe St. Louis Blues will be the visiting team in the 2021 Winter Classic, facing the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Wild, Twins Announce Plans For NHL Winter Classic In 2021 [Video]Wild, Twins Announce Plans For NHL Winter Classic In 2021

The Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Twins on Thursday shared plans for the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, Kate Raddatz reports (2:12). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:12Published

The Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Is Coming To Minnesota [Video]The Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Is Coming To Minnesota

Kate Raddatz reports on what the event will look like in Target Field (2:02). WCCO 4 News At Noon - January 2, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:02Published

