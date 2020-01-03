Global  

Flames start road trip with 4-2 win over Red Wings

Monday, 24 February 2020
Flames start road trip with 4-2 win over Red WingsJohnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames started their road trip with a win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-2
News video: Jordan Eberle's third NHL hat trick downs Red Wings

Jordan Eberle's third NHL hat trick downs Red Wings 02:02

 Jordan Eberle scores a goal in each period to record his third career NHL hat trick and first with the New York Islanders in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings

Flames start road trip with 4-2 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames started their road trip with a win, beating the Detroit Red...
Seattle Times

Mangiapane's 2 goals helps Flames double up reeling Red Wings

Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames started their road trip with a win, beating the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday...
CBC.ca


