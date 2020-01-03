|
Flames start road trip with 4-2 win over Red Wings
|
|
Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames started their road trip with a win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-2
|
|
|
