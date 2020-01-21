Global  

LeBron's 'Dream Shake' lifts Lakers over Celtics

ESPN Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
LeBron said he'd been setting Jaylen Brown up all night to give up the fadeaway jumper that ultimately sealed the Lakers' victory over the Celtics on Sunday night.
Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James [Video]Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James

The Celtics guard admitted that dunking on King James was on his bucket list, but went on to add how much of an honor it is to play against one of the greats of the game.

LeBron’s clutch jumper sends Lakers past Celtics 114-112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 29 points and put the Lakers ahead on a fallaway jumper with 30 seconds to play, and Los Angeles split its season series...
Seattle Times

