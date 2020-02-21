Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > We were not competitive enough, admits Virat Kohli after losing 1st New Zealand Test

We were not competitive enough, admits Virat Kohli after losing 1st New Zealand Test

Zee News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
After slumping to a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that his side were not competitive enough against the Kane Williamson-led side during the opening Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3 03:36

 India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39 runs with six wickets in hand. Ajinkya Rahane (25*) and Hanuma Vihari (15*) were the two unbeaten...

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News [Video]India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut [Video]India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Boult leads attack as NZ on top against India

Trent Boult followed up his counter-attacking cameo innings of 38 to take three wickets, including that of Virat Kohli, to put New Zealand on top against India...
Reuters India

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Virat Kohli's boys stumped by Kiwis' peculiar tactics

Wellington: Kane Williamson stationed three short covers for Cheteshwar Pujara. Trent Boult changed his mode of attack from over the wicket to round, thrice in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.