We were not competitive enough, admits Virat Kohli after losing 1st New Zealand Test

10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3 03:36 India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39 runs with six wickets in hand. Ajinkya Rahane (25*) and Hanuma Vihari (15*) were the two unbeaten...