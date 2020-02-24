Global  

Kerri Einarson wins Canadian women's curling championship

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Manitoba's Kerri Einarson has won the Canadian women's curling championship. Einarson downed Ontario's Rachel Homan 8-7 on Sunday in final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
