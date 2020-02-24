Kerri Einarson wins Canadian women's curling championship Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Manitoba's Kerri Einarson has won the Canadian women's curling championship. Einarson downed Ontario's Rachel Homan 8-7 on Sunday in final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. 👓 View full article

