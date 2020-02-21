Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Southee bags 5 as New Zealand floor India in first Test

Sport24.co.za | Southee bags 5 as New Zealand floor India in first Test

News24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A sharp spell of bowling by Tim Southee set up a victory for New Zealand before lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut 03:19

 Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss of 5 overs with Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant at the crease. Pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3 [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3

India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News [Video]India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket-NZ bowl India out for 191, need nine runs to win test

Trent Boult and Tim Southee ripped through India's lower middle order to put New Zealand on the brink of victory in the first test before lunch on the fourth day...
Reuters India Also reported by •Hindu

Sport24.co.za | Williamson, Taylor ensure New Zealand head India

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to ensure New Zealand held a first innings lead in the first Test against India in Wellington.
News24 Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Southee bags 5 as New Zealand floor India in first Test https://t.co/ZrbOfw1Hva #cricketthingsSA 18 minutes ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Southee bags 5 as New Zealand floor India in first Test. https://t.co/xjZaF1xbNq https://t.co/czUZQUJGoJ 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.