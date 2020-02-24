Global  

Bucks clinch playoff spot, becoming fastest team in NBA history to sew up a postseason berth

CBS Sports Monday, 24 February 2020
Milwaukee needed just 56 games to clinch a spot in the postseason
Milwaukee Bucks become earliest team to clinch playoff spot in NBA history

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially in the postseason, and Feb. 23 is the earliest date on the calendar that a team has clinched in NBA history.
USATODAY.com

Bucks earliest to clinch playoff berth in 15 years

The Milwaukee Bucks have clinched a playoff berth 55 days before the NBA postseason is set to begin.
ESPN


FREEMAJ RT @ESPNNBA: The Bucks are the first team to clinch a playoff spot 🦌 This is the earliest a team has clinched a spot by date over the last… 3 seconds ago

Zach Karson 2 things: “Cars” is an all time classic and highly underrated The Bucks just became the fastest team to clinch a… https://t.co/QPniwv1aDL 3 seconds ago

Forrest Walker RT @KanePitman: The Bucks have officially clinched a playoff spot. The earliest clinch in NBA history. 7 seconds ago

🦌 RT @AlexCrawf4d: In 2013 the Milwaukee Bucks drafted Giannis and went 15-67, their worst record in franchise history. 6 years later, Gianni… 33 seconds ago

