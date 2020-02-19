Global  

West Ham news: Hammers leading £20m striker chase, David Moyes' message ahead of Liverpool

Football.london Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
West Ham news: Hammers leading £20m striker chase, David Moyes' message ahead of LiverpoolAll the latest news from around the London Stadium as David Moyes and West Ham United prepare to face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham [Video]Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

A look at the stats ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Moyes: West Ham 'fantastic' despite loss [Video]Moyes: West Ham 'fantastic' despite loss

David Moyes was full of praise for his West Ham players following the Premier League defeat to champions Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:13Published


Moyes defends West Ham’s tactics against Manchester City

David Moyes has launched a staunch defence of his tactics at Manchester City as West Ham prepare for another backs-to-the-wall encounter.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Football.londonFootball FanCastTeam Talk

West Ham news: Moyes eases Bowen pressure, Fredericks update, Klopp confirms Henderson absence

West Ham news: Moyes eases Bowen pressure, Fredericks update, Klopp confirms Henderson absenceAll the latest news from around the London Stadium as David Moyes and West Ham United prepare to face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night
Football.london

