UPDATE 4-India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Reuters India Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Feb 24 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of 1st test between New Zealand and India on Sunday at Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand win by 10 wickets India 1st innings Prithvi Shaw b Tim Southee 16 Mayank Agarwal c Kyle Jamieson b Trent Boult 34 Cheteshwar Pujara c BJ Watling b Kyle Jamieson 11 Virat Kohli c Ross Taylor b Kyle Jamieson 2 Ajinkya Rahane c BJ Watling b Tim Southe
 Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second innings before Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience to help India reach 144 for four...

