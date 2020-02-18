Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Georginio Wijnaldum has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates to expect a difficult game when they host West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night. The Reds head into the game looking to claim the three points and take another big step towards winning the Premier League title. As things stand, Liverpool FC are […]



The post Georginio Wijnaldum predicts Liverpool FC v West Ham appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

