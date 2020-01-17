Global  

Watch Video: Sachin Tendulkar scores a historic 200 runs in an ODI

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
On February 24th 2010, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar created added record to the list of many that he already has in the world of cricket.

The Mumbai batsman became the first ever cricketer in ODI history to score a double century when he did so against South Africa at Gwalior. En route to his historic innings Tendulkar...
Recent related videos from verified sources

ROHIT SHARMA COMPLETES 7000 ODI RUNS AS AN OPENER, SURPASSES SACHIN TENDULKAR | Oneindia News [Video]ROHIT SHARMA COMPLETES 7000 ODI RUNS AS AN OPENER, SURPASSES SACHIN TENDULKAR | Oneindia News

Rohit Sharma claimed yet another milestone as he surpassed batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Hashim Amla to become the fastest cricketer to complete 7000 ODI runs as an opener.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published

