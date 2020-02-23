Global  

McDavid shines in return from injury, Oilers hold off Kings

FOX Sports Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
McDavid shines in return from injury, Oilers hold off KingsConnor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad injury and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2
McDavid's multi-point game in return lifts Oilers past Kings

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad injury and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings on...
Connor McDavid set to return to Oilers lineup Sunday night against Kings

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings.
