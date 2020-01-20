Oilers acquire Mike Green from Red Wings for Kyle Brodziak, pick Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Oilers announced they have acquired Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021

0

