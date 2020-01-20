Global  

Oilers acquire Mike Green from Red Wings for Kyle Brodziak, pick

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Oilers announced they have acquired Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021
