Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Eden Hazard injury rubs salt into Real Madrid's wounds after defeat

Eden Hazard injury rubs salt into Real Madrid's wounds after defeat

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Eden Hazard's season could be at risk after Real Madrid announced on Sunday that he fractured his right ankle during his team's 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante. Belgium forward Hazard, whose first season at Real has been plagued by injury, will now miss Wednesday's Champions League last 16 clash with Manchester City and the Clasico...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas? [Video]Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas?

One of the biggest soccer rivalries in the world could play out soon at Allegiant Stadium. The Washington Post is reporting that Barcelona vs. Real Madrid could be the first sporting event at the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published

Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico [Video]Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico

Real Madrid outduel rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Chelsea man Eden Hazard handed injury blow at Real Madrid

Former Chelsea man Eden Hazard handed injury blow at Real MadridThe Belgian has endured an injury hit season after completing a big money move from Chelsea in the summer, with the player facing another spell on the sidelines.
Football.london

La Liga: Lionel Messi scores four in Barca's win

Lionel Messi scored four goals and Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga as Real Madrid suffered a surprise defeat by Levante on Saturday, a week before the...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.