Eden Hazard injury rubs salt into Real Madrid's wounds after defeat

Eden Hazard's season could be at risk after Real Madrid announced on Sunday that he fractured his right ankle during his team's 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante. Belgium forward Hazard, whose first season at Real has been plagued by injury, will now miss Wednesday's Champions League last 16 clash with Manchester City and the Clasico ...

