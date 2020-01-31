Global  

Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes demands Anthony Martial to up his game in front of goal

Daily Star Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes demands Anthony Martial to up his game in front of goalManchester United stars Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial both got on the scoresheet against Watford in another win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side
Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes [Video]Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is pleased to have finally secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps [Video]Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford. Fernandes completed his move to the..

Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes hilariously hits out at Anthony Martial after Chelsea win

Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes hilariously hits out at Anthony Martial after Chelsea winBruno Fernandes got his first assist for Manchester United as he set up Harry Maguire against Chelsea but he has now hilariously hit out at Anthony Martial
Man Utd fans in awe as Anthony Martial nets wonder goal vs Watford

Man Utd fans in awe as Anthony Martial nets wonder goal vs WatfordManchester United comfortably beat Watford on Sunday thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood - with the Frenchman scoring the...
