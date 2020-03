Vitara Brezza launched, starts at Rs 7.34 lakh Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced prices of the all-new Vitara Brezza, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. Equipped with the powerful 1.5-litre K-series BSVI petrol engine in nine variants starting at Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The compact SUV comes in three colours and will be offered with 5-speed manual and advanced automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid. 👓 View full article

