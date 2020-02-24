Global  

McMillan: Pacers’ loss to Raptors was ‘a wake-up call’

FOX Sports Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
McMillan: Pacers’ loss to Raptors was ‘a wake-up call’Nate McMillan on how the Pacers will respond after their 127-81 loss to the Raptors: "This is about pride. You get kicked like this, the response is to come out and play basketball — simple as that. Got to play with more energy, more effort, more connection, more everything."
Pacers unable to overcome frigid start in 127-81 loss to Raptors

Pacers unable to overcome frigid start in 127-81 loss to RaptorsKyle Lowry had 16 points and 11 assists as the Toronto Raptors hammered the Indiana Pacers 127-81 on Sunday.
