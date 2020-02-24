Global  

IND vs NZ: Was just about putting the ball in right areas, says Tim Southee

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
After taking nine wickets in the first Test against India, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee on Monday said that when it comes to bowling, it is just about the putting the ball in the right areas. His remarks came as New Zealand defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets. The Kiwis bowled out India for just 191 in the second innings...
