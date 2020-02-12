Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka lose first wicket after just three balls

BBC Sport Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Australia's Megan Schutt removes Sri Lanka opener Hasini Madushika after just three balls during their Women's T20 World Cup match in Perth.
News video: England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa 00:59

 England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Women's WT20: Trick missed, but happy with win, says Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav led the way as India downed defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the 2020 ICC Women's World Cup. Poonam almost completed...
Mid-Day

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia v Sri Lanka - Fan takes a diving catch off Chamari Atapattu

A spectator takes a brilliant catch off a huge Chamari Atapattu six during the Women's T20 World Cup game between Australia and Sri Lanka.
BBC News

