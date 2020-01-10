Roberto Borgonovo Patrick Reed plays better as the accusations get louder https://t.co/ucjq9wg6Aa 31 seconds ago Bob Hope "Patrick Reed Plays Better as the Accusations Get Louder" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/RTnDdrSKKL 6 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Patrick Reed plays better as the accusations get louder https://t.co/5nIHJCuevY 7 minutes ago SportsAlert New post: Patrick Reed plays better as the accusations get louder https://t.co/zPsW2sBSPm 13 minutes ago One News Page Patrick Reed plays better as the accusations get louder: https://t.co/Zvouv3EJaQ 15 minutes ago نادي الوطن Patrick Reed plays better as the accusations get louder https://t.co/6WUOiMVDHV 19 minutes ago Local 4 Sports Patrick Reed plays better as the accusations get louder https://t.co/UQDY9cCRQv 23 minutes ago Sports News Patrick Reed plays better as the accusations get louder https://t.co/YVJSdnECIh 23 minutes ago