IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli: People want us to believe it's a massive loss

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that his side was outplayed by New Zealand in the opening Test which they lost by 10 wickets but added that he will not think of it as a "massive one" as many people want the team to believe. The Black Caps thrashed India at the Basin Reverse to go 1-0 ahead in the two-match series. "This is a...
Ind vs NZ Fielding Coach Sridhar praises Virat Kohli

Ind vs NZ Fielding Coach Sridhar praises Virat Kohli

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..

We were not competitive enough, admits Virat Kohli after losing 1st New Zealand Test

After slumping to a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that his side were not competitive...
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Virat Kohli's boys stumped by Kiwis' peculiar tactics

Wellington: Kane Williamson stationed three short covers for Cheteshwar Pujara. Trent Boult changed his mode of attack from over the wicket to round, thrice in...
Tweets about this

SunilKu94764515

Sunil Kumar Virat Kohli on Wellington Test loss: People want us to believe it's massive to keep us in mentally bad space I am… https://t.co/KQyOqqp7tC 9 minutes ago

GoNewsIndia1

GoNews NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Says Can’t Help If People Want To Make A Big Deal After Crushing 10-Wicket Loss To New Zeala… https://t.co/wvxw4P9u03 9 minutes ago

logical_idiot_

Logical Idiot @cricbuzz @bhogleharsha @Sdoull @imVkohli @gauravkapur "People want us to believe it's a massive defeat" - Virat Ko… https://t.co/A9YU78VeY2 9 minutes ago

praveennagda

@praveennagda RT @toi_nitinnayak: "People want us to believe that this is a massive loss," says Indian skipper Virat Kohli rather arrogantly after the lo… 44 minutes ago

adisahay7

Aditya Sahay #INDvNZ Such a W-O-W statement from our skipper!!! https://t.co/gG3gihfXck 45 minutes ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports #INDvNZ 'People want us to believe it is a massive loss', @imVkohli plays down Wellington thrashing… https://t.co/c2tC8GKdVb 46 minutes ago

toi_nitinnayak

Nitin Naik "People want us to believe that this is a massive loss," says Indian skipper Virat Kohli rather arrogantly after th… https://t.co/BWo5dwAjs8 1 hour ago

ibalamurugan72

Balamurugan RT @CricketNDTV: Virat Kohli said he fails to comprehend why one Test match defeat should be made to look like the end of the world for his… 1 hour ago

