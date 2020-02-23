Global  

Pictures from Donald Trump's India visit

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Pictures from US President Donald Trump's India visit
News video: Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums 03:05

 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump [Video]'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump

US president on his maiden India trip as Prime Minister Modi pulls out all stops to woo him amid differences over trade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour [Video]Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour

US president Donald Trump arrives to a warm welcome in the western city of Ahmedabad at the start of a two-day tour of India.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published


Sensex tanks over 400 points; Nifty tests 11,950

Equity indices plunged on Monday with the benchmark BSE sensex sliding over 400 points ahead of derivatives expiry as investors await fresh cues from US...
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump's India visit: Highlights


IndiaTimes

