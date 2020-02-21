Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tony Bellew defends Anthony Joshua as champion is accused of ‘bottling’ ringside appearance at Tyson Fury’s WBC win over Deontay Wilder

Tony Bellew defends Anthony Joshua as champion is accused of ‘bottling’ ringside appearance at Tyson Fury’s WBC win over Deontay Wilder

talkSPORT Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Tony Bellew insists Anthony Joshua was right to stay away from Tyson Fury’s stunning WBC title win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. The IBF, WBA and WBO belt holder decided not to take the trip to Nevada to watch Fury’s boxing masterclass against the American big-hitter as the Gypsy King reclaimed his throne at […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch

Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch 05:50

 British boxer Tyson Fury has beaten American fighter Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title [Video]Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title

Britain&apos;s Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Tyson Fury in profile [Video]Tyson Fury in profile

A look at boxer Tyson Fury in profile, as the eccentric fighter takes the WBC world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali after stunning win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali after stunning win over Deontay WilderTyson Fury was put in the same breath as the great Muhammad Ali after his stunning display to stop Deontay Wilder and win the WBC world heavyweight title in Las...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOX SportsBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphTamworth HeraldNew Zealand Herald

Boxing news: Anthony Joshua not in Las Vegas for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2, visiting Nigeria instead

Anthony Joshua has not travelled to Las Vegas to watch this week’s Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch and was instead welcomed with open arms as he returned...
talkSPORT Also reported by •FOX SportsESPNBBC NewsTamworth HeraldNew Zealand HeraldBBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oscaritomiller

Oscar Miller Tony Bellew defends Anthony Joshua as champion is accused of ‘bottling’ ringside appearance at Tyson Fury’s WBC win… https://t.co/sgPHU0QIpK 37 minutes ago

xboxingcom

вσχιηg Tony Bellew defends Anthony Joshua as champion is accused of ‘bottling’ ringside appearance at Tyson Fury’s WBC win… https://t.co/leXzr1qADA 38 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #Boxing #Sport Tony Bellew defends Anthony Joshua as champion is accused of ‘bottling’ ringside appearance at Tyson Fury’s WB… 49 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Boxing #Sport Tony Bellew defends Anthony Joshua as champion is accused of ‘bottling’ ringside appearance at Tyson… https://t.co/BZ89gjNE0e 49 minutes ago

silverspaco

silverspaco Tony Bellew defends Anthony Joshua as champion is accused of ‘bottling’ ringside look at Tyson Fury’s WBC win over… https://t.co/BzaMEPOiKt 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.