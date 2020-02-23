Global  

Deontay Wilder set to take up option of THIRD fight with Tyson Fury but Frank Warren promises Anthony Joshua showdown WILL be made

talkSPORT Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Frank Warren is expecting Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a third fight with Tyson Fury. Wilder was stunned by Fury in Saturday night’s heavyweight world title fight in Las Vegas, dropped twice before his team threw in the towel in the seventh round. Anthony Joshua has now called on the new WBC […]
