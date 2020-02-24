Global  

Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

SBS Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has arrived in India to a rapturous welcome at the start of a visit both nations hope will reset relations after a trade spat.
 U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat. Soraya Ali reports.

Donald Trump’s India trip to produce huge crowds, little trade progress

Donald Trump’s India trip to produce huge crowds, little trade progressUS President Donald Trump anticipates a hero’s welcome in India on Monday, but the glitzy events filling his two-day visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Crowds gather to greet Trump hours before he lands in India

Crowds were lining up outside a giant stadium in western India on Monday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first visit to the country during which the two...
