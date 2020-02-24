Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > David Beckham’s Inter Miami team unveil new adidas kit for MLS debut - and it’s a beauty

David Beckham’s Inter Miami team unveil new adidas kit for MLS debut - and it’s a beauty

Daily Star Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
David Beckham’s Inter Miami team unveil new adidas kit for MLS debut - and it’s a beautyDavid Beckham has worked his magic with adidas for Inter Miami's match-day collection
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: David Beckham Got A Good Look At His Inter Miami CF Squad Ahead Of Season Opener

David Beckham Got A Good Look At His Inter Miami CF Squad Ahead Of Season Opener 02:52

 CBS4's Jim Berry shares more on the team's big week.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami' [Video]'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami'

David Beckham, owner of the new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, says he would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing for his new team.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published

WEB EXTRA: David Beckham Talks To Reporters at Inter Miami CF Practice [Video]WEB EXTRA: David Beckham Talks To Reporters at Inter Miami CF Practice

David Beckham spoke to the media during Inter Miami CF’s Tuesday morning practice in Fort Lauderdale.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

David Beckham: Inter Miami co-owner speaks of his 'stubbornness' as they prepare for MLS debut

Co-owner David Beckham describes his "perseverance, stubbornness and bloody-mindedness" as Inter Miami prepare to make their MLS debut against LAFC in Los...
BBC News

MLS 2020 top story lines: Atlanta United, LAFC chasing reigning champion Seattle Sounders

While David Beckham's Inter Miami finally will make its debut, established contenders Atlanta United and LAFC take aim at the Seattle Sounders' perch.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

herculezg

herculez gomez RT @GMA: David Beckham had an amazing career as a global soccer superstar and now he’s taking on another role, as team owner for the newest… 3 minutes ago

GabrielOtung

Zaddi Briel ❤ RT @SkySportsNews: ✍️ Messi or Ronaldo to Inter Miami FC? David Beckham wants marquee signings at his new club but admits it will take tim… 3 minutes ago

intermiamihoy

Inter Miami Hoy Ahead of historic first game, David Beckham talks Inter Miami . #intermiamicf #mls #DavidBeckham… https://t.co/g8gFCwpNTc 4 minutes ago

AustinTobak

Austin RT @MLS: Challenge accepted. David Beckham's 7-year journey of bringing @InterMiamiCF to MLS becomes a reality on March 1st. https://t.c… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.