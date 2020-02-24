Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Sherpa team aims for record Everest winter ascent

Sport24.co.za | Sherpa team aims for record Everest winter ascent

News24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A team of four Sherpas is setting off on Monday to attempt a record winter ascent of Mount Everest in just five days.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Nepal's Sherpa climbers to make rare winter ascent of Everest

Four veteran Sherpa climbers left on Monday for Mount Everest on a mission to climb the world’s highest mountain in five days from the Nepali side, aiming to...
Reuters

Sherpa team to attempt to scale Everest in 5 days in winter

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Four experienced Sherpa guides say they will attempt to climb to the top of Mount Everest in the span of less than a week during the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.