Virat Kohli: I am batting really well, would like to contribute in a win in next Test
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Virat Kohli was disappointed after the thrashing in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington but cautioned against reading too much into the loss. "We did not play good enough cricket and that’s why we lost," Kohli told reporters while interacting with the media at the post-match conference. He added that a one-off...
Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss of 5 overs with Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant at the crease. Pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took...
After losing the ODI series to the Kiwis, India is set to take New Zealand on their 1st Test match on Feb 21. The first Test will be played in Wellington at Basin Reserve. Ahead of the match captains..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published